A B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange) obtained a net balance of R$44.9 billion in foreign capital in 2023. The value fell 55.5% compared to 2022, when it reached more than R$100 billion, the record for the series history, started in 2004.

The inflow of resources from abroad in 2023 reached the 2nd highest annual amount in this period. The last 2 months of the year accounted for most of the positive balance. There was a net inflow of R$21 billion in November and R$17.5 billion in December, which corresponds to R$38.5 billion.

The most negative month was in August 2023, when foreigners withdrew R$13.2 billion from the Stock Exchange. The data is released daily by B3 with a 2 business day delay. The numbers are from December 28th, the last trading session on B3.

The Stock Exchange rose 22.28% in 2023. It had the best annual performance since 2019, when it rose 31.6%. The approval of the fiscal framework and tax reform contributed to foreign optimism.

For 2024, investors' expectations are a reduction in the basic rate, the Selic, with inflation under control. The year tends to be stronger in IPOs (initial public offeringor initial public offering of shares) on the Stock Exchange.

According to B3, when considering IPOs and follow onsthere was an inflow of R$56 billion in foreign capital.