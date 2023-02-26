A cement truck during construction at the Paraíso Central housing project in Cali, Wednesday, January 5, 2023. Jair F. Coll (Bloomberg)

While the price of the dollar exchange rate fluctuates like a pinball between ranges that oscillate between 4,800 and 5,000 Colombian pesos for each green bill, the news on foreign investor confidence in the country is not encouraging at the moment. The Emerging Markets Bond Indicator (EMBI), which is one of the indicators that measures Colombia’s risk premium (the spread between Colombian public debt securities and US Treasury bonds, considered the safer), climbed this week to 417 basis points, its highest level since November 22 of last year, remaining at high levels.

The risk premium against the United States, the additional cost that the country must pay for placing its 10-year bonds on the market against those of that country, is very high. Colombia pays more than 900 basis points (or 9%) more than the North American country, when in the panic at the beginning of the pandemic that figure barely exceeded 800 and quickly fell to 400. In the last 12 months it has risen 181 points and at times has exceeded 1,000.

In short, the message about the solvency of the Colombian economy is that it is going badly. One of the factors that the EMBI indicator, invented by the US bank JP Morgan, takes into account is the probability that the country will default on its foreign debt. Finance specialist Sebastián Arango points out that this increase is due to “a higher risk perception regarding Colombia’s sovereign debt and that makes foreign investors request a higher rate of return in order to invest.”

It is, in other words, a kind of thermometer that serves to measure the temperature of the economy. When risk fever rises, due to political or social factors, for example, uncertainty works like a shock wave that is expressed in higher yields on bonds to attract skeptical investors to spend their money in Colombia. “If this trend continues, it will be more and more expensive to bring in investors, they are going to ask for higher premiums every time and the way is opened for speculators who bet on places with higher rates,” Arango says.

Within the EMBI, which analysts follow daily on graphs that look like electrocardiograms, other probabilities are also taken into account, such as the ability of the private sphere to deal with debt in the hypothetical event that the productive sector collapses. The financial adviser Marcela Machado recalls that the galloping inflation and the deterioration in confidence due to the uncertainty created by the reforms and proposals of the Petro administration have been a very heavy slab when it comes to passing the country risk rating exams.

Dayana Herrera, also an analyst, adds that the prospects for drastic changes in sectors such as hydrocarbons, public services or infrastructure have installed a state of anxiety in the financial markets. Machado points out that Colombia has financing needs that are covered with external debt and at that point the depreciation of the peso comes into play: “With a currency so volatile and devalued over time, the cost of the country’s debt increases and with it the chances of defaulting.

By November of last year, when the most recent calculations were published, the external debt represented 52% of Colombia’s Gross Domestic Product (some 178,136 million dollars), close to the all-time high of 54.8% in November 2020.

Another support indicator to assess the risk of investing in a country, the CDS (in Spanish, credit default swaps), has also been swelling. It is a kind of financial insurance that is contracted to shield itself in the event that a State defaults on its sovereign debt payments. Again, when the risk is higher, you pay more, and that cost hit 429 basis points last November, its highest since March 2009.

The CDS, whose measurement is made at 10 years, also serve for the risk perception of a State. The current score, according to Herrera, is the level of countries that are one or two notches below Colombia’s credit rating. He also recalls that Brazil, although it has a lower credit rating than Colombia’s, has a lower risk premium. The formula to rebound, repeat the experts, is reduced to two elements: legal certainty and reliable political management.

