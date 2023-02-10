Foreign intelligence agencies use popular Russian mail services to collect information about the special operation and its participants. It is reported by the CSO of the FSB of the Russian Federation, on Friday, February 10.

“Since August 2022, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has been recording facts of the use by foreign intelligence services of popular Russian mail services to find out and collect information regarding the conduct by the Russian Armed Forces of a special military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, and about persons directly involved in it,” — the message says.

The FSB also explained that the attackers use e-mail addresses similar in name to the domain names of the federal executive authorities, from which they massively send e-mails to institutions and organizations with the attachment of “pseudo-official requests for information” regarding members of the SVO, mobilized citizens and persons who entered Russia from the territory of Ukraine.

The agency called on Russian citizens to be vigilant, and in case of receiving such letters, it recommended that they contact the official portals of government agencies to verify their authenticity. Before receiving official confirmation, it is better not to respond to suspicious letters and not open attachments to them, the department noted.

Earlier, on February 7, the FSB reported an increase in cyber attacks on Russia after the start of a special military operation to protect Donbass. As the specialists of the center have established, hackers are agitating people to commit cyber attacks through Telegram channels, distributing the necessary tools and instructions for this. There are cyberattacks against Russia from various countries, but their focus is mainly traced from the United States, NATO countries and Ukraine.

On January 19, it was reported that in Russia in 2022 almost 50,000 hacker attacks on Internet resources were repelled. The number of attempts to harm automated control systems has increased by 80%. If in 2021 the main blow was inflicted on the financial sector, then in 2022 it will be on the public sector. In addition, experts have identified thousands of different digital vulnerabilities. Also last year, more than 80,000 malicious resources were blocked.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.