The Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of Ukraine warns of a possible invasion of the Russian Armed Forces in the Kherson region in order to solve the problem of water supply to Crimea. About it it says in the message on the website of the department.

The SVR recalled that before the annexation of Crimea to Russia, 85 percent of the peninsula’s fresh water needs were provided by the mainland of Ukraine. “Potentially, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation can, under a far-fetched pretext, carry out a march deep into the territory of the Kherson region in order to establish control over the dam of the North Crimean Canal,” the message says.

According to the department, Moscow has turned Crimea into a “continuous military base” with a ready-made infrastructure for storing nuclear weapons. The Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service admits that in the future, Russia’s activity towards Ukraine may be transformed into a large-scale military operation with the seizure of Ukrainian territories.

In December 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the lack of water in the south of the country, including in Crimea. He noted that geological exploration is currently underway on the peninsula. Putin explained that “apparently, there are enough fresh stocks, they just have not been dealt with before.” Desalination of water will be effective only pointwise so far, he added.