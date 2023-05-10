A number of foreign services for booking hotels and buying air tickets have established acceptance of Visa and Mastercard issued by banks from the Russian Federation, Izvestia found out. This year, the opportunity to pay for the tour with a Russian card was launched by the Chinese Trip.com. This was reported in the support service of the site.

They clarified: for this, the service has been cooperating with a company from the Russian Federation for several months. Payments are accepted by any domestic “plastic” – Visa and Mastercard, “Mira”, as well as UnionPay. Successful transactions on Trip.com are also shared by members of the travel forum.

Among other foreign hotel booking services, Russian cards are now also accepted in the American Expedia and City.Travel, registered in the UAE. In the first one, you can pay for the tour by Visa and Mastercard, issued by banks from the Russian Federation, the support service said. And City.Travel works with any domestic “plastic”, noted in the organization’s call center.

Dom.RF Bank and Rosbank confirmed the successful completion of payments on the Trip.com and City.Travel websites. Acceptance of Russian cards by foreign services can be organized with the help of credit institutions and payment services from the Russian Federation or through any bank from friendly countries that interacts with the Russian financial system and has an account with the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, explained Anderida Financial Group founder Alexei Tarapovsky.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Open Visa: foreign travel sites launch Russian card payments