The footballer of “Spartak” Bongonda said that they talk about Russia in negative colors

Congolese striker of the Moscow “Spartak” Theo Bongonda explained the reasons for doubts about moving to Russia. His words are quoted in site red and white.

“Russia is now often spoken of in negative colors,” said the foreign football player. The 27-year-old player emphasized that he received offers from Spain and Germany, but the Moscow club showed the greatest perseverance and interest in him.

Bongonda moved to Spartak in July 2023. His contract is for three years. As part of the Belgian Gent, the forward became the silver medalist of the national championship and the owner of the Belgian Cup.

On August 7, the Bolivian national team player Roberto Carlos Fernandez called the decision to move to Russia the right one. He said that he likes Russia and the Kaliningrad Baltika.