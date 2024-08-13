Angolan footballer Kasintura named Krasnodar the most comfortable city in Russia

Angolan midfielder of Makhachkala Dynamo Egas Kasintura named the most comfortable city in Russia. His words are quoted by Sport24.

The foreign footballer said that the best city for him is Krasnodar, as he has made many friends there and got used to its climate. At the same time, the athlete added that he liked living in Moscow and Syktyvkar.

Kasintura has lived in Russia since 2015. He first studied at the University of Krasnodar, then played futsal in Syktyvkar, and then played for the football clubs Ufa and Dynamo Makhachkala.

