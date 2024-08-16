Angolan midfielder Kasintura said he was happy with his studies in Russia

Angolan midfielder of Makhachkala Dynamo Egas Kasintura assessed the level of education in Russia. His words are quoted by Sport24.

Kasintura said that one can get a good education in Russia. “Many qualified specialists graduate from Russian universities, this speaks of the level. There are problems, but if a person wants, he will definitely be able to get a good education in Russia. Personally, I am happy with my studies,” the athlete noted.

The midfielder has lived in Russia since 2015. The footballer studied at the Institute of Oil, Gas and Energy of the Kuban State Technological University in Krasnodar.

Kasintura has been playing for Dynamo Makhachkala since July 2023. This season, he has played six matches in all tournaments and has not scored any goals.