Today there is another full program in the five major foreign leagues, the Bundesliga, La Liga, the Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1. We keep track of the program and all standings and results in this widget. At the bottom you will find the standings and other information for all competitions. In Belgium, the cracker of the day is on the program. Can Mark van Bommel conquer the lead with his Antwerp?
Premier League (England)
• 5:30 pm: Newcastle United – Arsenal
• 8 p.m.: West Ham United-Manchester United
View the results, the program, the standings and the position in the Premier League here.
Bundesliga (Germany)
• 5:30 pm: Borussia Dortmund – VfL Wolfsburg
View the results, the program, the standings and the position in the Bundesliga here.
Serie A (Italy)
• 12:30 pm: Atalanta-Juventus
• 3 p.m.: Turin – Monza
• 6:00 PM: Naples – Fiorentina
• 8:45 pm: Lecce – Hellas Verona
View the results, the program, the standings and the position in the Serie A here.
Ligue 1 (France)
• 13.00: Angers-AS Monaco
• 3 p.m.: Ajaccio-Toulouse
• 3 p.m.: AJ Auxerre – Clermont
• 3 p.m.: FC Lorient – Stade Brest
• 3 p.m.: FC Nantes-Strasbourg
• 5:05 PM: Olympique Lyon – Montpellier
• 8:45 pm: Troyes – Paris Saint Germain
View the results, the program, the standings and the position in the Ligue 1 here.
Jupiler Pro League (Belgium)
• 1:30 pm: Westerlo – Cercle Brugge (Play-Offs Conference League)
• 6:30 pm: Royal Antwerp – Racing Genk (Play-Offs Championship)
View the results, the program, the standings and the position in the Jupiler Pro League here.
