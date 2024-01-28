Due to the FA Cup, there will be no football in the Premier League this Sunday. Fortunately, there is still plenty to look forward to in the other top competitions. For example, Daley Blind is back in action with the big surprise Girona, Ian Maatsen and Donyell Malen are playing a derby with Borussia Dortmund and midweek match winner Memphis Depay is hoping for a starting place against Valencia. Follow all the standings and results below!

