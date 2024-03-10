There are also a number of nice games on the program on Sunday on the foreign fields. Naturally, the cracker in England between Liverpool and Manchester City immediately catches the eye. But with Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen, the leaders of Spain and Germany are also in action. Eyes in Amsterdam will mainly be focused on the Aston Villa match. The Conference League opponent will play against Tottenham Hotspur at 2 p.m. View the full program here.

#Foreign #football #program #Crack #Liverpool #Manchester #City #Aston #Villa #playing