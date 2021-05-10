Foreign netizens were unhappy that Russian Haas pilot Nikita Mazepin knelt before the start of the Spanish Grand Prix in honor of Victory Day. Comments are available in Twitter athlete.

Fans condemned the Russian driver, believing that the action should only be aimed at combating racism. “He literally made everyone understand that he was not worried about the fight against racism”, “In Russia on May 9 they remember the dead, and Nikita still did not understand why the pilots were kneeling”, “What the hell is wrong with him? He specifically emphasizes that he did this not for BLM, which means he had to choose a different gesture … “- wrote the users.

The episode of kneeling by Mazepin took place in the traditional formation of athletes before the race on May 9. The Russian said that he had decided on a gesture as a sign of respect for the veterans of the Great Patriotic War and all people involved in the Victory. Earlier this season, he did not use this gesture.

The race ended with the victory of the Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton. Mazepin took the penultimate, 19th place.