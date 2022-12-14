SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil lost US$1.317 billion in net terms at the exchange rate contracted last week, according to data from the Central Bank this Wednesday, after registering a surplus of US$1.592 billion in the previous week.

There was an outflow of 1.095 billion dollars through financial operations last week, against a positive balance of 1.648 billion in the week ended December 2nd.

The commercial account, on the other hand, had a shortfall in the amount of 221 million dollars last week. In the immediately previous period, these operations had registered a shortfall of 56 million dollars.

The foreign exchange flow is positive at 21.097 billion dollars in the accumulated of 2022.

(By Luana Maria Benedito)