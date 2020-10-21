NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – The euro largely defended its daily gains in US trading on Tuesday. Most recently, the common currency was quoted at 1.1830 US dollars. In the early European business it was around $ 1.1760. The European Central Bank (ECB) set the reference rate at 1.1810 (Monday: 1.1785) dollars. The dollar cost 0.8467 (0.8485) euros.

The market is currently looking at the negotiations for an economic stimulus package in the USA. A deadline set by the Democrats is about to expire. If no agreement is reached, many observers do not expect an agreement this year.

The continued high number of new infections with the corona virus did not burden the euro. Some states seem to Eurozone the pandemic to slip away. In Ireland, for example, the economy was shut down again for at least six weeks. However, the numbers are rising again in the USA – albeit not as strongly as in Europe.

In addition, there are negotiations for a trade agreement between the European Union (EU) and Great Britain. These are still blocked for the time being. “We should get the best out of the remaining time. Our door is open,” tweeted EU negotiator Michel Barnier after a phone call with his British colleague David Frost. However, London again demanded that the European Union show a willingness to compromise and change its position. / La / he