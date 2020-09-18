FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – The euro exchange rate moved little on Friday and remained well above the US $ 1.18 mark. In the afternoon, the European common currency cost 1.1856 dollars. It was thus at the level of the morning. The European Central Bank (ECB) set the reference rate at 1.1833 (Thursday: 1.1797) dollars. The dollar cost 0.8451 (0.8477) euros.

The situation on the financial markets was generally calm. In the morning were in the Eurozone no market moving data published. The economic data published in the US in the afternoon were inconsistent. The US, for example, widened its current account deficit even more than expected in the second quarter. Analysts had expected the deficit to widen, albeit to a lesser extent.

On the other hand, the consumer confidence survey by the University of Michigan brightened stronger than expected in September. It should be noted, however, that the unemployment rate is still quite high and that the recovery is therefore on clayey feet, said Patrick Boldt, an analyst at Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen (Helaba). The prevailing economic optimism should therefore not be significantly strengthened by the publication of the data.

For other major currencies, the ECB set the reference rates for one euro at 0.91318 (0.91530) British pounds, 123.49 (123.38) Japanese yen and 1.0776 (1.0742) Swiss francs. The troy ounce gold (31.1 grams) was trading at $ 1953 in London that afternoon. That was about $ 10 more than the previous day./jsl/la/fba