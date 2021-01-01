LONDON / FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – The euro continued to fall in US trading on the last trading day of the current year. The European common currency was last traded on Thursday at 1.2218 US dollars. In European early trading, it was quoted above $ 1.23. The European Central Bank (ECB) set the reference rate at 1.2271 (Wednesday: 1.2281) dollars. The dollar cost 08149 (0.8143) euros.

The dollar was supported by better-than-expected US labor market data. The weekly initial jobless claims fell surprisingly last week. In the eurozone, no important economic data was published on the last trading day of the year.

The euro has risen significantly this year. For the first time since April 2018, the rate rose above $ 1.23 on Wednesday. In March, the euro fell to $ 1.06 in the first wave of the corona pandemic. The economic stimulus package decided by the EU states and the joint borrowing, however, strengthened confidence in the euro. This created the conditions for the price increase this year.

In addition, the US Federal Reserve made it clear that it no longer wants to fight inflation as resolutely as before. This weakened the dollar, which weakened against all major currencies this year./he/jsl/he