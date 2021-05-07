On May 7, the “Young Guard of United Russia” sent copies of the book “Veteran’s Diary. An invented history of the war. “

It is noted that the organization chose to send the book exactly those politicians who are trying to “rewrite” the history of World War II in their statements, as well as insult the memory of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War and question historical facts.

“The action on the eve of Victory Day is dedicated to reminding European politicians and presidents of what was the Second World War, what was the role of the Soviet Union in this war, how historical events developed. We have written a series of books where the stories of the veterans themselves are recorded. Specifically – one of the days of the war. They have been translated into English. Accordingly, today we will send them to those who are trying to distort this story, ”said Denis Davydov, Chairman of the Coordinating Council of the Young Guard of United Russia.

According to the TV channel REN TV, who had at his disposal shots with packing copies for foreign politicians, it is clear that the books will be received by Polish President Andrzej Duda, as well as US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. The list of recipients also included Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The books, as noted, will be sent to the embassies of Poland, the United States and Ukraine.

Earlier, on January 27, 2020, during a visit to Poland, Zelenskiy said that “the collusion of totalitarian regimes” led to World War II, and Poland was the first country to feel this. However, during a speech about the liberation of the Auschwitz (Auschwitz) death camp by Soviet troops, he did not mention either the USSR or the Red Army soldiers, but spoke about the participation of Ukrainians in the operation.

In April 2021, it became known that the Russian Military Historical Society (RVIO) will hold a large scientific conference at the beginning of June with the participation of scientists from the USA, Great Britain, Germany, Belarus and Kazakhstan, where historical documents “on the conciliatory policy of Poland” will be published. As noted by RVIO historian Nikita Burnov, the current course of Warsaw is to present itself as a victim, and the Soviet Union and Germany as aggressors.