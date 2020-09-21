The Lok Sabha on Monday approved the Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment Bill 2020 (FCRA (Amendment) Bill 2020), which mandates the Aadhaar number of office bearers for registration of NGOs and a ban on public servants receiving money from abroad. is. It provides that the Central Government can approve withdrawal of its FCRA certificate to a non-governmental organization (NGO) or association. The draft bill states that organizations under FCRA should not use more than 20 per cent of the total foreign funds in administrative expenses.Replying to the discussion in the Lok Sabha on the Bill, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that this bill is not against any NGO. This amendment does not attack any religion. It does not stop foreign donations. He said that this is not in any way to intimidate or suppress anyone, but to prevent misuse of money to suppress the people and democracy of India. He said that the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) is a national and internal security law and is meant to ensure that foreign funds do not dominate India’s public, political and social discourse.

‘NGO should spend in the work for which it is received’

Rai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to keep the country strong and secure. This is also important because the country has suffered due to many mistakes in the past. The Union Minister said that security of internal, cultural, national and democracy has been the specialty of the Modi government. This amendment bill is necessary for a self-reliant India. He said that NGOs are meant to cater to the specific needs of the government. In such a situation, full transparency in foreign contribution is necessary. The NGO should spend the money for the work for which it is received.

In new bill There will be complete transparency

Rai said that the central government wants to ensure that the money is spent in public interest in this direction, but the opposition parties want to deviate. We want to bring transparency through this. He said that under this, NGOs will have to open an account with the State Bank of India (SBI) in Delhi in relation to foreign grants, as well as be able to open accounts at other places. Following the Minister’s reply, the House approved the Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment Bill 2020, rejecting the amendments of some members. Through this the Foreign Subscription Regulation Act 2010 is being amended.

Now Aadhaar will be necessary

The objectives of the Bill stated that any person requesting prior permission or registration under FCRA or renewal of license of FCRA must now provide the Aadhaar numbers of all his office bearers or directors, a copy of the passport in the event of being a foreign national. Or it will be necessary to give a copy of the OCI card. It proposes to include ‘public servants’ and ‘government or corporations under its control’ in the list of such units, which will not be eligible to receive foreign grants. It proposes to reduce the administrative expenses of NGOs from the present 50 percent to 20 percent.