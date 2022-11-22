The Ministry of Economy (SE), shared a press release through its official accounts, indicating that from January to September 2022 the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Mexico by 29.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

“Global FDI flows in 2021 amounted to 1.582 billion dollars64% higher than the amount observed in 2020 (962 billion dollars). Flows recovered significantly in all regions”, the SE shared in its press release.

We recommend you read:

According to the dependency, during the third quarter of 2022 preliminary FDI is positioned at 32 thousand 147.4 million dollars (mdd), which means a increase of almost 30 percent, compared to the preliminary figures for the same period of 2021, as soon as the 24 thousand 831.7 million dollars.

Also, according to Economy database points out that this figure is positioned as the highest since 1999 for a similar period. “From January to September 2022, Mexico registered 32,147.4 million dollars (mdd) for FDI, number 29.5% older than the preliminary figure for the same period of 2021 (24,831.7 million dollars) ”, added the agency.

We recommend you read:

“In 2021 Mexico received the 2.0% of total FDI flows, which allowed it to be located in position 10”, said the SE.

According to the figures presented by the federal agency, he pointed out that among the first places of the countries in the receipt of global FDI flowswhere they are located is as follows

USA

China

Hong Kong

Singapore

Canada

Brazil

India

South Africa

Russia

Mexico

Given this, the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)preliminary registered to date for the period January-September 2022, from 3 thousand 30 companies with participation of foreign capital; 4 thousand 404 trust contracts and 21 foreign legal persons.

Of the total amount reported between January and September, 45.2 percent corresponded to new investments, and the 43.7 percent to reinvestment of profits, while the remaining 11.1 percent came from intercompany accounts.