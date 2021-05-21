Auto parts assembly plant in the city of Puebla. Francisco Guasco / EFE

Foreign direct investment in Mexico has grown by 14.8% in the first three months of the year compared to the same period of 2020, according to preliminary data published this Thursday by the Ministry of Economy. The $ 11,864 million raised represents the highest volume for a first quarter since records began in 1999, although only a small part is new investment. Thermometer of confidence in the Mexican economy, the data adds some optimism to a panorama still dominated by the blow of the pandemic.

The amount released exceeds the 10,334 million dollars reported as a preliminary figure in the first quarter of last year, when the unstoppable expansion of the pandemic was already beginning to sink growth expectations. However, the 14.8% increase can be misleading. To calculate it, the Ministry of Economy compares the preliminary figure for this year with the preliminary figure for the same period last year. If, on the other hand, the final figure for the first quarter of 2020 is taken, 16,750 million dollars, the flow for the first three months of this year represents a drop of 29%. We must wait for the publication of the final figure to know precisely the behavior of the investment with respect to 2020.

Most of the flow, 59%, comes from reinvestment of earnings and another 22%, from movements between companies. Only 19% is new investment. This third line loses ground with respect to the preliminary data for the same period of 2020, when its weight over the total was 22%. On the other hand, movements between companies, which represented 1.9% a year ago, experience a strong increase.

More information

By sector, manufacturing accounts for 47% of investment, followed by financial services and insurance, with 15%; mining, with 14%; and commerce, with 11.5%. At the end of the queue are the energy and temporary accommodation sectors, with just over 3% each. They both go through a difficult time. The attractiveness of the energy sector has been affected by the change of rules promoted by the Government to limit private participation and that of accommodation, due to the fall in tourism.

The countries that lead foreign investment are the United States, with 42.5%, Spain, with 12%, and Luxembourg, with 8%. This distribution shows an increase in the peso as the first investor in the US, whose economy started the year with a strong rebound, and a slight decline in Spain. In the first quarter of 2020, the North American country had 39% and Spain, 14%. Luxembourg was not on the list.

The Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, has highlighted the importance of the T-MEC with the United States and Canada. “This (…) tells us about the importance of the Mexican economy, trust, the great opportunity represented by the ratification and implementation of the T-MEC,” he said at a press conference. In 2020, Mexico suffered a drop of 11.7% in the flow of foreign investment.

To the good expectations for the T-MEC is added optimism about the end of the pandemic thanks to the advancement of vaccination on a global scale. “In 2020, world GDP contracted, but this year we are already experiencing positive growth. The behavior of investment and economic activity will go hand in hand with the evolution of the pandemic ”, says analyst Christopher Cernichiaro, from the Center for Economic and Budgetary Research (CIEP).

However, these preliminary data should be taken with caution, notes BBVA chief economist Carlos Serrano. “They are not as extraordinary as they seem to indicate. An appetite for new investments is not reflected and reinvestment may be higher because the banks did not distribute profits as they used to because of the restrictions of the regulatory authorities. In addition, we are comparing with a quarter that was historically low, “he says.

The Mexican economy has not yet left the doldrums behind. The growth of foreign direct investment contrasts with a recovery of spirit in the first quarter of the year. GDP advanced just 0.4% quarterly, after fitting in 2020 a drop of 8.5%. On the other hand, the implementation of the T-MEC is surrounded by tensions. Representatives from Washington and Ottawa complained this week in a meeting with Clouthier about the investment climate in the mining and energy sectors.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of this country