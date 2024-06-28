CNN: A number of diplomats are shocked and concerned by Biden’s performance at the debates

A number of diplomats from European and Asian countries are shocked and concerned by the performance of current US President Joe Biden at the election debate. The TV channel reported this CNN.

It is noted that the debate between Biden and Donald Trump caused a wide resonance.

“Foreign diplomats are expressing shock and concern and raising questions about the implications for a key US election that could change the foreign policy status quo if Trump is re-elected,” the report said.

One of the channel’s interlocutors said that while watching the debates he “couldn’t believe his eyes.”

The pre-election televised debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump was broadcast by CNN. The rivals agreed only on the issue of the conflict in Ukraine. It was noted that the parties held out without mutual insults for 20 minutes.