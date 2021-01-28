The bodies of an 80-year-old British woman and that of a 66-year-old Dutchman were found in an advanced stage of decomposition in Motril yesterday.

They were discovered in the house where they resided on La Fabriquilla Street, right in front of the police station for the Local Police.

The police are waiting for the coroner’s post-mortem report to determine if there was violence involved or whether they died of natural causes, as it was impossible to tell because of the state of the bodies.

It was around 14.00h that the National Police received the news from the Local Police as this sort of incident comes under the former’s responsibility to investigate.

It was the owner of a nearby cafeteria where the couple often frequented who approached the Local Police to say that it had been a while since he had seen them.

