Foreign countries|People were collecting fuel from a leaking tanker truck when the truck exploded.

in Haiti at least 16 people were killed and 40 were injured in the explosion of a tanker truck in the southwestern part of the country on Saturday, rescue officials said.

The explosion happened in the Nippes area when people were collecting fuel from a leaking truck.

The injured were transported to the port city of Miragoane, a hundred kilometers west of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, for treatment.

Seriously injured victims were also transported to regional hospitals for treatment.

Prime Minister of the Haitian Provisional Government in the Caribbean Sea For Garry Con called an emergency meeting after the blast.