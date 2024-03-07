Home page politics

The Bundeswehr wiretapping affair and statements about Taurus missiles are damaging Olaf Scholz's reputation: Germany is the weakest link in NATO, it is said.

Paris/London – Germany's image among NATO partners is currently suffering: Although the traffic light coalition is one of Ukraine's biggest supporters in the war against Russia in monetary terms, to the outside world it appears not only hesitant but even incompetent: Chancellor Olaf Scholz chatted first apparently revealed military secrets to the press, then high-ranking Bundeswehr officers had a conversation about the Ukraine war from Russia overhear.

France speaks of Scholz’s “refusal” in the Ukraine war

What do the European allies say about this? Nothing good, apparently. The French newspaper Le Monde wrote that Germany's relationship to the war remained “unreal, uncomfortable,” and that it “even bordered on denial.” The wiretapping scandal is “disastrous” for Germany’s image in the world.

An adviser to the French president is said to have complained about Olaf Scholz's hesitant stance on long-range weapons: “When Putin coughs, Scholz looks for a bunker.” Macron himself spoke meaningfully about how this is not a time for “cowards”.

Great Britain rages against Scholz government: “Blatant abuse”

In Great Britain, people seem to be particularly angry that Germany has repeatedly revealed that the United Kingdom has stationed soldiers in Ukraine. In justifying his rejection of Taurus deliveries to Ukraine, Scholz said that, unlike the British, they did not want to station soldiers directly in Ukraine. in order not to become a war party. The leaked phone call from the Bundeswehr also mentioned that Great Britain already had military personnel in Ukraine.

According to the British press, the British politician Tobias Ellwood reacted angrily: Scholz had committed a “blatant misuse of intelligence information”. Former Defense Secretary Ben Wallace emphasized: “We know that Germany is infiltrated by Russian intelligence services, and this is just proof that it is neither safe nor reliable.”

Scholz's Ukraine policy is a topic in the British press

The British press also took aim at the German government: Olaf Scholz was sometimes featured on the front pages of major daily newspapers. The renowned paper The Times described the German Chancellor as the “weakest link” among NATO partners. In view of the wiretapping scandal in the Bundeswehr, a commentator demanded Times, “heads should roll.” This, in turn, has so far been rejected in Germany: Pistorius declared that he would not to “sacrifice any of his best officers to Putin’s games”. (smu)