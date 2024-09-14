Foreign countries | A six-year prison sentence is demanded for Italy’s deputy prime minister

Foreign countries|Salvini is accused of abuse of office and deprivation of liberty.

Prosecutor Italian Deputy Prime Minister demands a six-year prison sentence in a court case that has lasted for years For Matteo Salvini.

In 2019, Salvini was Italy’s interior minister when he prevented an aid organization’s overcrowded migrant ship from entering port for weeks.

The Open Arms ship with 147 migrants was stuck at sea for almost three weeks before it was finally allowed to port after a court order to the island of Lampedusa.

Salvini does not was present in court on Saturday, but commented on the matter on Facebook.

“I would do it again. Defending Italy’s borders against illegal immigrants is not a crime,” he wrote.

The trial already started in October 2021, and the verdict is finally expected next month. Salvini can appeal the decision.