new Delhi: The Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha today. The bill provides for transparency in organizations receiving foreign donations, but the opposition alleges that the government wants to clamp down on all NGOs.

The Modi government has taken a big step to stop the misuse of foreign funds. An amendment bill was passed in the Lok Sabha today to regulate foreign donations. The purpose of the bill is to bring transparency in the donations received by NGOs from abroad.

According to the bill passed by the house, now organizations receiving foreign donations will not be able to transfer their money to anyone else. The central government has been made more capable to take action against organizations who misuse foreign funds.

Out of the foreign donations, now only 20 percent of the money can be spent for administrative work, earlier its limit was 50 percent. The rest of the money will have to be spent in the work for which it has been called.

Now all the NGOs will be able to get their foreign donations at the State Bank of India branch in New Delhi. However NGOs will be able to transfer money from New Delhi account to their other accounts as well. There will be no other transactions in such accounts other than foreign funds. It will be compulsory to provide Aadhaar number for the officers of NGO, ie NGO, receiving foreign donations.

Another provision has been made in the new bill that even public servants will not be able to take donations from abroad. In the earlier law, government servants, judges and those working in government or semi-government institutions were prohibited from taking foreign donations.

However, during the debate in Lok Sabha, opposition MPs accused the government of targeting a particular religion and community on the pretext of this bill. Opposition MPs even alleged that the government is attacking such organizations which are against the government. The government dismissed these allegations.

According to the government, between 2010 and 2019, foreign donations to NGOs have increased 2-fold. At the same time, there have also been cases of large number of NGOs not presenting their accounts to the government and misusing funds.

Due to this, the certificate of registration of more than 19000 NGOs has been canceled. Not only this, criminal cases are also going on against dozens of NGOs who misuse foreign funds.

