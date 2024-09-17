Mexico City.– The federal government has eliminated the participation of contingents from other countries’ armies from the September 16 Civic-Military Parade.

Unlike previous years, this time there were no invited delegations, as only six foreign advisors “from friendly countries” participated.

In 2023, the appearance of contingents of the Russian and Nicaraguan armies in the Independence Parade caused controversy and severe criticism of the Mexican government. The Ukrainian ambassador to Mexico, Oksana Dramaretska, criticized the Russian participation, a year and a half after the invasion of her country, which has left thousands dead.

The president was also criticized on social media for the presence of delegations from Nicaragua, China, Cuba and El Salvador, whose leaders and regimes have been questioned for human rights violations.

López Obrador defended the presence of Russian soldiers in the Independence commemorative parade, assuring that all governments with which Mexico has diplomatic relations are always invited. The federal president reproached the media for having made “a scandal” due to the complaints and concerns that circulated on social media, due to the war that prevails between Russia and Ukraine. Despite the controversy, in October 2023, the federal government again invited military delegations from countries such as Russia and Nicaragua to an official event of the President. During the start of the commemoration of the Bicentennial of the Heroic Military College, in Perote, Veracruz, delegations and academies from “friendly countries” were presented. Among the guests at the event, organized by the Secretariat of National Defense, Cuba, the Russian Federation, Nicaragua and Venezuela were named. Belize, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nepal, Panama, the Republic of Korea, the Dominican Republic, Sri Lanka and Uruguay also attended.