While Europe draws its military rearma plan to mobilize up to 800,000 million euros, Spain brings together the billing of the sector into foreign hands. The established societies outside our country monopolize 64% of the sales of the national defense industry. A figure that, however, has decreased compared to what was reached in 2015, when foreign capital concentrated 70.4% of total sales of the sector.

In accordance with the latest data published by the General Directorate of Armament and Material (DGAM) of the Ministry of Defense, corresponding to the year 2022, Of the more than 9,200 million euros that the sector billed, 6,000 million euros came from sales of foreign companies. Something that, in any case, could generate a debate around the capacity of autonomy that the sector has, now concentrated on international firms such as Airbus, Rheinmetall Expall, MBDA and Thales. Companies such as GMV A&D, CIAC and Inetum are also part of this panorama, although with minor sales volumes.

Although Spain has key national actors for the industry such as Navantia or Indra, which according to the same data, reached joint sales of more than 1.5 billion euros, foreign companies such as Airbus, Thales or General Dynamics dominate the billing volume. Some of these sales come, however, from companies that are not dedicated to defense but do invoice the sector As is the case of the French Capgemini, who exceeded 58 million billing, or Thales that reached 27 million. In any case, foreign predominance is remarkable.

In 2022, the European Consortium Airbus brought together 53.9% of the total income of the market, reaching a turnover in this area of ​​3.3 billion euros. They are figures that achieved through three different subsidiaries: Airbus Defense & Space, Airbus Military and Airbus Helicopters, which concentrate 34.4%, 17.2% and 2.3% of the sector respectively.

Along the same lines, the subsidiary of the American General Dynamics, Santa Barbara, reached 294 million euros in sales, although its weight in the sector did not exceed 3%. Its matrix, however, could be one of the most benefited companies of the European rearmament. According to Barclays, the increase in the military budget raised by the European Union will favor the American companies in the most part of the probability that the rearme will pass through the acquisitions of ammunition, land vehicles and missiles. It must also be taken into account that on average, 7% of the income of US contractors come from Europe.

13% of the capital, foreign

In any case, of the 259 companies that are registered in the Ministry of Defense – 80% are SMEs of less than 250 employees–, 27 are foreign matrices subsidiaries. And, despite the fact that only 13% of registered companies have foreign capital, they are those who bring together two out of three euros in industry sales, according to the ministry in one of their latest reports. A fact that, on the one hand, has allowed Spain to position itself among the first eight world producers of the Defense sector, according to data from the Spanish Association of Technological Companies for Defense, Security, Aeronautics and Space (TEDAE), but which, on the other hand, has raised a real challenge for the Government. Hence, Moncloa’s commitment to create a giant of the sector around Indra and to increase military spending to reinforce local industry.

Expenditure that, in addition, will have to raise with respect to other NATO countries. In this sense, in the General State Budgets of 2023 a rise of 26% of military expenditure was projected, until reaching 12,317 million euros, which translates into the highest increase in military spending in more than ten years in the country. And, in 2024, Spain continued to increase its defense expenditure, whose departure amounted to 13.4 billion, that is, 1.28% of GDP, as reflected in the General State Budgets.

Exports

Beyond that it is foreign companies that dominate the bulk of the sales of the national industry, Spain has established itself as the ninth weapons exporter of the world. According to a report presented last Monday by the International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) stock, between 2020 and 2024 the Spanish defense industry managed to export 29% more compared to the period that covers between 2015 and 2019. Exports that, according to data the Ministry, would have been mainly carried out through international consortiums or foreign companies.

Specifically, the main destination of our imports has been in this last period Saudi Arabia, which monopolizes 24% of the total. The second main destination of our imports has been Australia with 18% and, the third, Türkiye with 13%. The SIPRI report stands out in this regard that the main supplier of Saudi Arabia between 2020 and 2024 was the United States, which represents 74% of the imports of Saudi weapons, followed precisely from Spain, with a quota of 10% and France, with 6.2%.

Data that, in any case, reflects that Spain reached a 3% share in the international trade of weapons at the end of last year and that it also represents seven tenths more than those achieved six years ago. However, and according to the same report, exports together have registered a strong 64% drop in the period between 2020 and 2024 compared to 2015 to 2019.