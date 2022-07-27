American and European companies are forced to raise food prices after leaving Russia. The newspaper reported Daily Mail on Wednesday, July 27th.

The publication cites McDonald’s as an example, where prices for a cheeseburger have risen for the first time in 14 years. So, their branded position rose in value to £1.19 (about $1.43). Prior to this, the price of the popular cheese sandwich was 99 pence (about $1.19).

In addition, the American company Amazon has increased the cost of a paid subscription in Europe, and Coca-Cola, Huggies and Unilever have raised the prices of their goods.

In particular, Unilever said it was forced to increase its own costs, including raw materials, to £4 billion in 2022. The company’s management said that the issue of a further increase is being worked out.

In early March, Unilever announced that it was suspending the export of its products to the Russian Federation, as well as imports from Russia, spending on media and advertising, and investments. On June 16, the company said that it would replace some ingredients due to a shortage of goods and supply disruptions due to the situation in Ukraine and Donbass and Western sanctions.

On July 26, it became known that the loss of McDonald’s after leaving Russia amounted to $1.2 billion. The network announced the suspension of work in Russia on March 14 amid sanctions due to a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. Temporarily, 850 restaurants were closed while maintaining the salaries of employees. The decision was then explained by the arisen “operational, technical and logistical difficulties.”

On June 12, information appeared that the former McDonald’s in Russia would now be called “Vkusno – and that’s it.” According to Oleg Paroev, General Director of the company in the Russian Federation, the name “is easily integrated into existing service concepts.” He also noted that the company has maintained a system of relations with suppliers and consumers will not notice the difference in menus and tastes.

Foreign companies have begun to suspend their activities in Russia or leave the Russian market against the backdrop of the geopolitical situation and the sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation.