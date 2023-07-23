The Spanish coach of Spartak Guillermo Abascal said that he spent a vacation with his family in Russia

The Spanish coach of the Moscow “Spartak” Guillermo Abascal explained the decision to spend the holidays in Russia. His words are quoted in site red and white.

The foreign specialist said that he and his family were vacationing in a place located 70 kilometers from the Spartak stadium. He emphasized that he wanted to spend time in the forest in the fresh air and try Russian cuisine. “I didn’t even think that such pure nature could be so close to a huge city. We will definitely repeat such a vacation, ”summed up Abascal.

On May 29, the coach revealed that he had named his son Guillermo Nicolai. He explained the choice of the Russian name by the desire to pay tribute to the club in which he works.

Abascal headed Spartak in the summer of 2022. In the 2022/2023 season, the club took third place in the Russian Championship standings, losing to CSKA Moscow and Zenit St. Petersburg.