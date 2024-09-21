The Kyrgyz Chess Federation has called for the return of Russians

The President of the Chess Federation of Kyrgyzstan, Babur Tolbaev, spoke in favor of the return of Russian athletes to international tournaments. His words are quoted by TASS.

Tolbayev stated that sport should be outside of politics. “If it were any other country, I would have performed the same way,” the head of the Federation emphasized.

Earlier it became known that the General Assembly of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) will consider the issue of full admission of Russian chess players. Russian and Belarusian chess players will be reinstated in the event of receiving a simple majority of votes. In addition, the flags and anthems of the countries will be returned.

FIDE has allowed Russian and Belarusian chess players to compete in international competitions under a neutral flag until January 1, 2024.