Toyota hit a girl in the center of Moscow. On Friday, September 24, the TV channel reports. REN TV with reference to eyewitnesses.

The incident took place on Pokrovka Street. The car was moving in a lane designated for public transport. The Toyota driver was moving at low speed, but the accident could not be prevented. Eyewitnesses noted that the car had number 888.

The child was taken to the hospital. Eyewitnesses to the incident indicated that the girl was holding her belly. The nature of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

The video, which was at the disposal of the TV channel, shows that the man driving the Toyota is covering the license plates of his car and is trying to get through to someone. Passers-by at this time indignantly say that the driver should have let the girl pass, who at the time of the accident was crossing the road at the pedestrian crossing.

At the scene of the accident, the traffic police and data center are working. The reasons and circumstances of the incident are established.

On September 21, the driver of a foreign car knocked down three pedestrians who were at the crossing in the center of Moscow. Two victims were hospitalized in serious condition.