Foreign banking services Russia outraged by rejection of Russian companies in Finnish banks – “weakens Finland’s ability to get investments”

CEO of the Finnish-Russian Chamber of Commerce: “We have received contacts about this problem from Finnish entrepreneurs.” Some banks no longer transmit payments to or from Russia at all.

In Russia is outraged by the treatment of Russian individuals and companies in Finnish banks. HS said more than a week ago, for example, Nordea has closed the bank accounts of individuals living in Russia in Finland.

Entrepreneurs with a foreign background living in Finland, even non-Russians, can also find it difficult to get service in all Finnish banks.

The news, reported by the Russian state news agency Prime, refers to a statement from the Russian trade mission condemning the activities of the banks.

“According to the statement, the activities of Finnish banks in relation to Russian companies generate losses, are discriminatory in nature and weaken Finland’s ability to obtain investments,” says Prime.

According to Prime, the statement from the Commercial Representation also states that the arguments of Finnish banks regarding the involvement of the companies in the intensification of the fight against pan-European money laundering are not convincing, as no similar problems have been observed in other EU countries. Talks about combating money laundering damage the reputation of Russian companies in Finland.

In the HS news it was reported that caution against Russian companies in particular is related not only to the fight against money laundering but also to the economic sanctions imposed by the EU and the US on a number of Russian individuals and companies.

For banks, risk assessment is cumbersome and, on the other hand, the risks of sanctions are high if something is left unresolved. For example, the Swedish Handelsbanken does not care about payments Russia no longer due to risks at all. There are other countries at risk on the list.

“According to the statement, the actions of Finnish banks cause losses to Russian companies investing in Finland, increase the risk of delays in joint projects, complicate payment transactions and make it more difficult to obtain credit, which weakens companies’ competitiveness and productivity,” Prime writes.

According to Prime, the Russian sales office also “recalls that Finnish companies operating in Russia enjoy most-favored-nation treatment, and takes Fortum’s operations, for example, from constructive interaction with Russian organizations and authorities”.

Finnish-Russian CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Jaana Rekolainen says declining access to banking is a real problem for entrepreneurs in both countries.

“We have received contacts especially from Finnish companies with customers living in Russia. They have had problems getting payments to go from Russia to Finland, ”he says.

Rekolainen does not recognize the allegations made in Prime’s news that Finnish companies would enjoy some special treatment in Russia.

“Finnish entrepreneurs are treated according to the rules by which all foreign investors or subsidiaries are treated in that operating environment. Operations in Russia are smooth in many ways. The authorities have a lot of electronic services and, for example, opening a bank account is not difficult at all, ”says Rekolainen.

The Russians Direct investments in Finland are very small financially compared to the investments made by Finnish companies in Russia. Fortum, mentioned by Prime, for example, has invested billions of euros in Russian energy production.

“There have been no signs that the banks’ operations are affecting the operating conditions of Finnish companies in Russia,” says Rekolainen.

According to Business Finland, there are currently 77 Russian-owned companies operating in Finland. The figure does not include companies established by entrepreneurs who have moved from Russia to Finland. There are more than 4,300 foreign-owned companies in Business Finland’s database.