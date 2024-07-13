Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/13/2024 – 9:02

New data shows foreign automakers’ share of the Chinese market is declining faster, while executives say any recovery is years away.

In the first six months of the year, foreign brands such as Tesla and Volkswagen captured 43 percent of the passenger car market in China, down from 50.5 percent in the same period a year earlier, the China Passenger Car Association said today.

China’s auto market, the world’s largest by unit sales, is rapidly being electrified with the help of state subsidies, and local electric vehicle makers have captured significant market share.

Foreign setbacks in China have contributed to a global backlash against Chinese auto exports, with the U.S. and some other governments realizing they have little to lose by imposing tariffs on vehicles from the Asian country.

More than 70 electric vehicles are expected to be introduced in China this year, according to Volkswagen, leading to a price war affecting domestic and foreign brands.

In the first six months of this year, auto sales rose 3.3 percent from a year earlier to 9.84 million vehicles, according to the China Automobile Association. Sales of gasoline-powered cars continued to decline, while growth in electric vehicle sales slowed.

Overall, new energy vehicles, a category that includes full electric and hybrid vehicles, accounted for about 42% of the market in the first half. Tesla fell to third place in the new energy vehicle category in the January-May period, according to the latest available data from the association, behind China’s BYD and Geely Auto.

Automobiles are one of many consumer products where Chinese buyers are switching to local brands, as local companies improve quality and some people express their patriotism through their purchases.

Last year, Japan’s Mitsubishi Motors ended production in China, while two years ago Stellantis did the same with its Jeep vehicles.

Hyundai, whose sales in China have been falling, sold its factory in Chongqing, western China, to a local company. Nissan recently halted vehicle production at its Changzhou plant in eastern China, while Honda sought to cut workers at a joint venture in China through voluntary buyouts.

Volkswagen, the best-selling foreign brand in China, has transferred much of its development decision-making authority to domestic executives. To absorb local technology, it has invested in Chinese electric vehicle startup Xpeng and auto chipmaker Horizon Robotics, among others. VW says it has reduced development time in China by about 30%.