Surely you will have happened to install programs on Linux that if you didn’t set something of the dpkg that requires “foreign architectures” i.e. foreign architectures.

So what does “foreign architectures” mean?

The “foreign architectures” (foreign architectures) of Linux refer to processor architectures other than those natively supported by the operating system you are working on. For example, if you are running an operating system based on x86 or x86-64 processors, foreign architectures might include ARM, PowerPC, MIPS, etc.

Enabling these external architectures on an operating system allows you to run applications and software specific to those architectures. For example, if you want to run an application designed for ARM on an operating system based on x86-64 processors, you must enable the ARM architecture as a foreign architecture.

Enabling foreign architectures it is not always necessary and depends on the needs of the user or the developer; however, it can be useful to run legacy applications or to develop and test software on different hardware platforms without having to use a separate virtual machine or physical device.

Their activation depends on the dpkg command, but what is it?

The command dpkg is a package management tool on Debian-based operating systems such as Ubuntu, Debian and derivatives; it allows you to install, remove and manage software packages on the operating system.

In particular, dpkg is the low-level package management system on Debian-based operating systems, providing a command-line interface for installing, removing, and managing operating system packages. With the command dpkgusers can:

Install software packages on the operating system.

Remove software packages from the operating system.

Check the status of installed packages.

Configure software packages on the operating system.

Manage package dependencies and resolve any conflict issues.

Furthermore, dpkg can be used in conjunction with other package management tools, such as aptwhich provides a higher-level interface for installing, removing, and managing packages, making it easier to use dpkg.

Self dpkg is not already installed on your operating system, you will need to install it before you can use it for package management. To install dpkgyou can use your operating system’s default package manager, such as apt on Debian or Ubuntu, or yum on Fedora or CentOS.

For example, to install dpkg on Ubuntu or Debian, you can use the following terminal command:

sudo apt-get install dpkg

And then press “s” for yes (or Y if you have set the operating system to English).

After installing dpkgyou will be able to use it to manage packages on your operating system.

What is the use of activating foreign architectures on Linux?

Enabling foreign architectures on an operating system can serve several purposes, such as:

Run 32-bit applications on a 64-bit operating system: Many programs are still only available in 32-bit versions. Enabling the i386 architecture on a 64-bit system allows you to run these programs without having to install an entire virtual machine (this also applies to other architecture types). Use software packages available only for a specific architecture: Some programs or libraries are available only for some architectures, such as ARM or PowerPC. By activating these foreign architectures, these packages can also be used on systems that do not support them natively. Experiment with different operating systems or architectures: Using virtual machines or containers allows you to run different operating systems or architectures within a single system. This can be useful for experimenting with different development environments or testing software on different platforms.

In summary, activating foreign architectures allows you to expand the possibilities of an operating system and use a wide range of software packages available for different architectures or operating systems.

Taking a concrete example if you want to play well using Steam on Linux you will most likely need to install the i386 architecture (sudo dpkg –add-architecture i386), this is because many games that belong to the 32-bit era run on Steam and you will need this “trick” for compatibility.

Some examples of foreign architectures that can be activated on Linux operating systems

Listed below are some dpkg commands that can be used to activate foreign architectures on a Debian-based system:

Enable i386 architecture:

sudo dpkg –add-architecture i386

Enable ARM64 architecture:

sudo dpkg -add-architecture arm64

Enable ARM architecture:

sudo dpkg -add-architecture armhf

Enable PowerPC architecture:

sudo dpkg -add-architecture powerpc

After using these commands, you need to refresh the package cache using the command sudo aptupdate to make packages available for the newly enabled architecture.

Remember that not all architectures are supported by all distributions and operating system versions; always check that your distribution supports the architecture you want to enable before using these commands, as some Linux distributions may for example support i386 and not support ARM64 (see Ubuntu or ZorinOS for example), except through some cumbersome workaround.

A small account of some foreign architectures

The architectures mentioned in the example above can be associated with different types of devices, depending on their implementation and performance, but you’ll see others here as well.

Architecture arm64 : This architecture was designed for mobile and embedded devices such as smartphones, tablets, IoT devices, and other mobile equipment. This architecture is based on ARM technology and offers high energy efficiency, making it ideal for use in mobile and embedded devices.

: This architecture was designed for mobile and embedded devices such as smartphones, tablets, IoT devices, and other mobile equipment. This architecture is based on ARM technology and offers high energy efficiency, making it ideal for use in mobile and embedded devices. Architecture i386 : This architecture was mainly used in 32-bit PCs and older generation operating systems. This architecture was introduced by Intel in 1985 and was used in many PCs in the 1990s and early 2000s. However, it has now become obsolete as it has been replaced by the x86-64 architecture.

: This architecture was mainly used in 32-bit PCs and older generation operating systems. This architecture was introduced by Intel in 1985 and was used in many PCs in the 1990s and early 2000s. However, it has now become obsolete as it has been replaced by the x86-64 architecture. Architecture ppc64el : This architecture is based on PowerPC processors and is used in various embedded systems and servers. For example, the ppc64el architecture is used in IBM Power Systems servers and high-performance computing (HPC) clusters.

: This architecture is based on PowerPC processors and is used in various embedded systems and servers. For example, the ppc64el architecture is used in IBM Power Systems servers and high-performance computing (HPC) clusters. Architecture s390x : This architecture is primarily used in IBM System z mainframes and offers high performance for large enterprise applications.

: This architecture is primarily used in IBM System z mainframes and offers high performance for large enterprise applications. Architecture power pc : This architecture is based on the PowerPC processors developed by IBM and Motorola and is mainly used in high-end servers and some game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation 3 video game console. The powerpc architecture was introduced in 1991 and has been used in various embedded devices and servers.

: This architecture is based on the PowerPC processors developed by IBM and Motorola and is mainly used in high-end servers and some game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation 3 video game console. The powerpc architecture was introduced in 1991 and has been used in various embedded devices and servers. Architecture armhf: This architecture is based on ARM technology and was designed for embedded devices such as Raspberry Pi and other low-power microcomputers. The armhf architecture is an optimized version of the ARMv7 architecture that uses the ARM hard float (armhf) instruction set to improve the performance of floating point computations.

In general, architectures have been designed to support different types of devices and applications, based on their performance and system requirements; to specify that device performance and reliability also depend on the quality of the hardware components and overall system design.

Can foreign architectures also be removed?

To remove a foreign architecture from a Debian or Ubuntu system, you can use the command dpkg –remove-architecture. For example, to remove the i386 architecture, you can run the following command:

sudo dpkg –remove-architecture i386

Once the command is run, the system will remove all packages related to that architecture and the architecture itself will be deleted from the system, always remember to do sudo apt update afterwards, just like when you put one.

It is important to note that removing a foreign architecture may remove some packages that are essential for the system to function. Therefore, before removing an architecture, it is important to carefully check which packages will be removed and ensure that they are not required for the functioning of the system or installed applications.

But how do I know which foreign architectures I have installed?

To know which foreign architectures are currently installed in your Debian or Ubuntu system, you can use the command dpkg –print-foreign-architectures. Running this command from the command line will list the currently enabled foreign architectures.

After typing that command the output might be something like this:

i386

armhf

In this example, the output indicates that the foreign i386 and armhf architectures are currently enabled on the system.

In conclusion

As you can see they exist myriad possibilities with the foreign architectures present on Linux, which will allow you to have access to a number of applications in some cases without having to install virtual machines or emulators.

It’s no small matter: this means that you will have the applications you need locally, exactly where you see them, not on your PC “so to speak” as when you start DosBox or similar programs.

Unfortunately Linux operating systems are not as popular as Windows which is a pity: this is just one of countless examples of their enormous versatility.

A complete list of architectures available with dpkg packages can be found here here.