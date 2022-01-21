After three consecutive trading sessions, the Ibovespa may find room for profit taking in the external caution. The international market continues to monitor the crisis in Ukraine and investors remain cautious awaiting the monetary policy decision of the United States, next week. Added to this, internal factors such as the debate on the withdrawal of fuel tax and the expectation of delivery of the 2022 Budget can also make B3 investors on the defensive. .

After opening at 109,096.87 points, the Ibovespa began to fall, with the daily low at 108,367.73 points, with a decline of 0.67%. It then changed direction, rising 0.20%, peaking at 109,325.40 points. However, the index began to operate with instability, on a day with an empty indicator agenda and expiration of stock options. The favorite stocks on such days operate in opposite directions: Vale yielded ON 0.45% and Petrobras ON rose 0.12% at 11:18 am, while PN had zero variation.

Not even iron ore saves, after closing up 1.96% in the Chinese port of Qingdao, at US$ 137.36 a ton. In addition, China continues to adopt measures to stimulate its economy. The country’s People’s Bank (PBoC) has cut lending rates on permanent lines of credit (SLFs) by 10 basis points from Jan. 17, reports Reuters. Oil, on the other hand, is down around 0.80% abroad, which may reinforce expectations of a fall in Petrobras and Ibovespa shares.

“Here, he came holding it high from the outside. We came from a strong correction in mid-2021, while this did not happen in the external market, which is now undergoing adjustment”, says Samuel Cunha, economist and partner at H3 Invest. Although they have “political barbs”, he considers that the domestic political scenario is relatively calm and, abroad, expectations of monetary tightening, especially in the US, are having an effect. “The less injection, the less money circulating in the markets, which react to this”, he adds. At 11:19 am, the Ibovespa rose 0.02%, to 109,118.63 points, while in Europe the losses even exceeded 2% and 1%, in the case of the Nasdaq futures index in New York.

Despite the slight rise in the Ibovespa, an adjustment would not be viewed as unfavorable. According to Fábio Maahs, a variable income trader at Delta Flow Investimentos, a correction is natural, after two weeks in which the Ibovespa rose in tandem with New York. As he explains, while the United States is now feeling the effects of the imminent rise in interest rates there, in Brazil this process began months ago, with migration from variable to fixed income. “Now, investors see opportunities in emerging markets, so much so that the flow of foreign funds in the country remains strong”, he says.

At the same time, the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that President Jair Bolsonaro says he is negotiating with Congress to reduce fuel, electricity and gas prices tends to reinforce caution on the stock exchange. In the middle of an election year, the project launched by Bolsonaro, who intends to run for re-election, of zeroing fuel taxes, would reduce federal revenue by about R$50 billion, according to a member of the economic team heard by Broadcast, a news system in real time of Grupo Estado.

“But for that PEC, a counterpart is needed. We don’t know what it will be. The government has no money and the PEC makes it give up revenue, but without any counterparts”, questions the chief strategist of Grupo Laatus, Jefferson Laatus, in a comment to clients and the press.

In addition to the investor following the course of the debate on the PEC for fuels, he will keep an eye on the 2022 Budget, which needs to be concluded, given that the deadline for signature expires today. There are uncertainties about Bolsonaro’s decision to grant or not a salary increase only for police officers this year and also about cuts in parliamentary amendments to cover the R$9 billion hole in the budget piece.

“As today is Friday, which ends up requiring a slightly more defensive posture, there may be room for realization, since the Ibovespa has risen in recent days”, completes Laatus.

In Europe, stocks fall, after the previous retreat in New York. At the same time, US futures indexes are down today, in a kind of wait for the Federal Reserve (Fed) decision next week. Although interest rates are not expected to rise this month, the Fed is estimated to show signs of an increase in March and still in relation to the pace of withdrawal from the bond purchase program. “The market is sensitive to this”, says the strategist.

“With the market waiting for the first interest rate hike by the American Central Bank, the rotation movement towards higher value companies, to the detriment of those that promise growth in the future”, observes in a note Rachel de Sá, head of economics. from Rico. In this vein, he adds, Netflix’s worse-than-expected results have brought “a bucket of cold water to the company, which has seen its shares fall 20% after the market closed yesterday. The reason? The slowdown in subscriber growth.”

In Brazil, Eletrobras’ actions should be in the spotlight today, after the announcement of the date of February 22nd to make the privatization of the company viable. At 11:22 am, they were up more than 1.50%. In addition, they are on the radar of Banco do Brasil, which reported that the institution’s board of directors approved the 40% payout for the year 2022. BB was up 0.32%. Lojas Renner approved the repurchase of up to 18 million shares, or 1.82% of the total outstanding. The company’s shares advanced 1.32%.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

