Rostransnadzor proposed to the Ministry of Transport to tighten the rules for allowing foreign airlines to fly to Russia. Viktor Basargin, head of the Transport Supervision Service, sent a letter with such an initiative to Deputy Transport Minister Igor Chalik in early December. The document is at the disposal of Izvestia.

Rostransnadzor considers it necessary to introduce in Russia a program for assessing the safety of foreign airlines by analogy with other countries. And before being allowed to fly to the Russian Federation, they must undergo an audit and receive approval confirming their compliance with flight safety requirements. Without it, foreign airlines should be banned from flying to the Russian Federation and flying through Russian airspace, follows from the document.

Such a mechanism operates in the European Union (EU), Great Britain, the USA, China, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Mongolia, etc. Now in these countries, Russian airlines have stricter rules for admission to international flights than those that apply to foreign carriers during flights in the Russian Federation, indicated in Rostransnadzor.

The emergence in Russia of a mechanism for assessing the safety of foreign carriers in the service was explained by protecting the interests of our airlines, strengthening control over foreign operators, and preventing and reducing the number of aviation incidents. In addition, this will create the possibility for Russia to impose retaliatory sanctions against prohibitions and restrictions by foreign states for reasons unrelated to flight safety.

Rostransnadzor warned that after the mutual opening of the sky, our airlines will not immediately be able to resume flights to Europe. They will first need to go through a safety assessment again and obtain permission to fly to the EU – they were canceled after the Russian carriers were blacklisted for safety. At the same time, nothing will prevent European airlines from immediately launching flights to the Russian Federation, since we do not have a symmetrical mechanism for such an assessment.

