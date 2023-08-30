Belavia Airlines will switch to the Russian Leonardo booking system

The foreign airline “Belavia” has decided to switch to the Russian air ticket booking system “Leonardo”. About it reported on the official website of the carrier.

The source notes that in connection with these changes, from 20:00 on September 1, services such as booking, buying, exchanging and returning tickets will not be available at the sales offices of the airline and agents, on the website, as well as in the Belavia mobile application.

At the same time, the portal states that during the transition to the new system, all scheduled flights will be operated as scheduled, and passengers with pre-purchased tickets will be registered at airports as usual. It is planned that all services will resume work on September 2.

Earlier, the Ministry of Transport of Russia reported that all domestic air carriers had completely switched to Russian booking systems. The ministry clarified that working with Russian systems will not only guarantee the confidentiality of personal data, but also ensure Russia’s sovereignty in domestic air transportation.