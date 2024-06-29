RIA Novosti: Financial aid to Ukraine falls to minimum since February 2022

In the first half of this year, financial assistance to Ukraine from its allies fell to the average minimum since February 2022, when hostilities began on its territory. He writes about this with reference to data from the Ministry of Finance of the Republic RIA News.

During this period, the country received 1.9 billion euros, while in 2022 payments amounted to 2.9 billion euros. However, translations are now characterized by significant unevenness.

In April and June, the budget received 1.5 billion euros, in January and February – only 400 and 740 million, respectively, and in May there were no transfers at all. At the same time, 7.5 billion euros were sent in March.

The list of countries providing assistance has also changed. In 2022, 17 countries and the European Union transferred funds, in 2023 – 13 countries and the EU, and this year, in addition to the European Union, money was sent by Japan, Canada, Great Britain, Norway and Spain.

One of the reasons was the change in the nature of assistance and the stabilization of the economic situation in Ukraine compared to previous years. Thus, the resumption of sea deliveries in full allowed Kyiv to solve problems with grain exports. In addition, a significant portion of aid now comes from military supplies.

Earlier, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal said that in order to support the economy and eliminate the consequences of military actions, Kyiv needs from 10 to 30 billion dollars in annual investments over the next ten years, that is, 0.8-2.5 billion dollars monthly.