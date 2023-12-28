“Izvestia”: foreign agent artists faced the difficulties of New Year’s performances

Artists who left Russia or were recognized by the Ministry of Justice as foreign agents faced difficulties with New Year's performances. It is difficult to organize a corporate event with their participation, and they are ready to perform only under conditions of the strictest secrecy. They write about this on Friday, December 29 “News” with reference to the organizers of the performances.

According to the anonymous concert organizer, Russians began to return to Russia or move to other countries, so Turkey, Armenia, Georgia, and Montenegro are losing their relevance. Among those who continue to give spot performances in countries where Russians have moved are the groups “Krovostok”, Anacondaz, “SBPC” (“The Largest Prime Number”).

The promoter noted that now artists have really begun to perform less often and usually do it at smaller venues, their fees have become smaller. Many concerts are postponed several months ahead or are canceled altogether due to poor sales. This, for example, happened with Zemfira’s New Year’s performance (recognized by the Russian Ministry of Justice as a foreign agent) in Dubai with a price tag for a ticket exceeding 100 thousand rubles. It was canceled shortly before the date, according to representatives of the concert industry, due to low sales.

Previously, a concert of the Russian singer Lolita in Tyumen, which was supposed to take place in March 2024, was canceled after public complaints. Activists were outraged by the singer’s participation in the party of blogger and TV presenter Anastasia Ivleeva. Lolita admitted that she cried after the cancellation of events with her participation. The artist said that she learned about the disruption of her concerts from the organizers.