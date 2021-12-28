Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Youth Council of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation held a youth seminar entitled “Towards the Fifty-Year March – Diplomat Generation Z,” during which His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, hosted a group of young men and women from the Ministry.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, during the youth seminar, stressed that one of the most important qualities that young Emirati diplomats should possess is a sense of responsibility to serve this country and responsibility towards the leadership’s trust in the youth.

His Excellency also stressed that the young diplomat should have the desire to acquire various skills, including mastering new languages ​​to facilitate communication with different peoples of the world. His Excellency added that one of the most important lessons learned from his previous practical experiences is to be patient and to be constantly informed of the visions and directives issued by the wise leadership because of their importance in achieving the country’s ambitions in the field of external work.

During the episode, the fifty-year march was highlighted as a unique start to the pioneering Emirati experience during the past five decades at the international and regional levels, through which the council aims to motivate young diplomats to keep pace with developments, face challenges and overcome difficulties to ensure the continuation of the excellence that the UAE has achieved and is still achieving. The importance of preparing to face future changes and build resilience through developing strategies and programs that contribute to refining the skills of young Emirati diplomats, thus enhancing the country’s position and global competitiveness to move towards the centenary by building and supporting the energies of young diplomats. The speakers pointed out that one of the most important challenges facing young diplomats is adapting to other countries, knowing their languages ​​and being familiar with their cultures and customs.