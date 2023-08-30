The Iranian Foreign Minister, Hosein Amir Abdolahian, held a telephone conversation on Tuesday with his Spanish counterpart, José Manuel Albares, in which he expressed Iran’s interest in expanding relations with Spain. “Abdolahian stressed the importance of expanding relations between the two countries,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement released by Efe. During the telephone conversation, the head of Iranian diplomacy and Albares “exchanged their points of view” about the “most important bilateral issues between the two countries”, although the ministry note did not enter specific details. Abdolahian has also addressed the “dialogue and cooperation between Iran and the European Union”, given the periodic presidency of the European bloc by Spain. In addition, they have discussed the state of consular cooperation between the two countries.

The Iranian Foreign Affairs statement did not mention whether during the conversation the situation of the Spanish Santiago Sánchez, 41, arrested on October 2, 2022, was discussed after visiting the grave of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old girl who died under police custody in September of last year after being arrested by the morality police for wearing the veil on her head incorrectly. Sánchez has been imprisoned on Iranian soil ever since and the legal charges against him have not yet been made public. However, sources from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirm to EL PAÍS that the call was at the initiative of Albares, and that the reason was to discuss the release of Sánchez. After the conversation, Foreign Affairs expects a gesture in this regard from the Government of Iran before the UN meeting.

The Spanish Ana Baneira was also detained in October, but was released 138 days later. Amini’s death sparked strong protests shouting “woman, life, freedom”, which for months called for the end of the Islamic Republic and which died down after a strong repression that caused 500 deaths, thousands of arrests and in which they were executed. seven protesters, one of them in public.