US magazine says Jair Bolsonaro left foreign policy “drift” and president must “pick up the pieces”

the american magazine Foreign Affairsa reference in international topics, published an article last Wednesday (15.Mar.2023) (herefor subscribers) about the “restoration” of Brazil’s foreign policy with the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2022 presidential election.

The article “The restoration of Brazilian foreign policy” (The Restoration of Brazilian Foreign Policy, in free translation) says that the “triumph” of the petista scored “the rescue of democracy in the country” after the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “weakened the main pillars of the Brazilian system”.

According to the authors –Hvard University researcher Hussein Kalout and USP (University of São Paulo) professor Feliciano Guimarães–, Bolsonaro left Brazilian foreign policy “to drift“and Lula”must now pick up the pieces”.

For them, if the current president “balance idealism and pragmatism”, you can put Brazil “on the way to regaining the prestige and relevance it lost with its predecessor”.

The magazine cites that the dispute between U.S It is China represents a “huge challenge” for the government in the short term and for Brazilian foreign policy in the long term. The best way, according to the article, is to have “balance”.

“The United States is Brazil’s biggest investor and China its biggest trading partner. Both countries are equally important for the technological development of Brazil”, write the authors.

In a global scenario, the authors say that Brazil has an opportunity to play a key role in the effort to contain climate change, “a project largely abandoned by Bolsonaro”.

In South America, Brazil “must use your economy size and weight” to sustain stability and prosperity in the region.

According to the authors, Brazil is in “a complicated position” because of the war in ukraine. “[O Brasil] nhe cannot fail to condemn the Russian invasion, nor completely oppose Russia, his partner in initiatives such as the Brics group”, reads in the article.

For them, the solution found by Lula – proposing the creation of a group of countries to mediate the negotiations the end of the conflict – may not be the best, since “theLula’s undeniable qualities as a negotiator” may come up against the incompatibility of Russian and Ukrainian interests.