Silence upon silence. The Government has ruled out offering any type of information about the confidentiality agreement signed between the National Intelligence Center (CNI) and the Israeli Ministry of Defense in 2014, an agreement under which absolute secrecy was guaranteed in arms deals between both countries.

As announced Publicthe Government of Mariano Rajoy reached an agreement with the Israeli Executive that established strict booking conditions to operations such as the sale of “equipment and technical knowledge related to defense entities” as well as “contracts or any other relationship between governmental, public or private entities of the Parties in military or defense matters.”

The confidentiality agreement reached then became valid for “an indefinite period of time”. In fact, it was established in writing that in the event that Spain or Israel wished to abandon the agreement, “the denunciation will take place by mutual agreement between the Parties.”

“This Agreement shall remain in force and shall apply to any and all activities, contracts or the exchange of Classified Information that have taken place prior to the complaint,” the text states.

Official silence

After the dissemination of this article in PublicSumar deputy Agustín Santos took the matter to Congress. In a written question asked to Ministry of Foreign Affairsthe representative of the left-wing party asked for information about the “exact implications” of this agreement and what “obligations” it imposes on the Spanish Government.

Santos also asked if the ministry he heads Jose Manuel Albares had planned to take some type of measure to cancel the secrecy agreement with the Government of Israel.

In the response sent to Sumar’s deputy, Foreign Affairs chose to resolve the matter in just two lines. “The Government does not carry out evaluations on journalistic information“, states the text sent to Congress.

Dangerous contracts

In this way, the Executive avoids clarifying whether it will maintain the agreement signed by the CNI and avoids any clarification about what its scope has been until now, with the background of the israeli genocide in Gaza.

In various public statements, the Government has assured that no new arms exports to Israel have been authorized, although it has chosen to keep in force the agreements signed with military companies from that country.

One of the main Israeli companies contracted by the Spanish Ministry of Defense, Elbit Systemshas sold weapons to the Israeli Army for the massacres in the Gaza Strip. In its reports, this company has boasted of the economic performance obtained in the heat of the massacre.