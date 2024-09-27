Traditional US magazine, founded in 1922, publishes an article in its digital headline saying that Brazil is an example of how to combat the excess power of big techs, but the text contains inaccuracies

The North American magazine Foreign Affairs published this Thursday (September 26, 2024) an article in which he defends the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes in the dispute with billionaire Elon Musk regarding the suspension of X (former Twitter) in Brazil. The text states that the Brazilian approach serves as a model for confronting the excess power of big techs. But it presents inaccuracies in the description of the friction between Moraes and Musk, which has been going on for months.

Node article “Big Tech’s Coup” (“The Big Tech Coup”), the author Marietje Schaake says that technology companies have overcome the power of States, exploiting “legal gray areas” with the use of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence. For the author, this would represent a “threat” democracy that needs to be fought.

Schaake says that the growing digital dependence of governments, the lack of effective regulation and the rapid evolution of technological devices give big techs one “unprecedented power”.

The author cites the case of Brazil. Musk challenged Moraes’ decision to suspend the social network at the end of August. Marietje cites the episode as an example that governments need to act to reoccupy a space of power with regulations.

“The boldness with which a technology mogul managed to challenge a state’s decision makes an alarming and palpable fact: democratic governments have lost their primacy in the digital world. […] If democracy is to survive, leaders must face this blow head on. […] The Brazilian case is a reminder that it is not too late. Democratic authorities can regain their sovereignty and effectively assert themselves in the technology sector – if they decide to use their power.”writes the author.

This Thursday (26th September), In return, he asked for the resumption of social network activities in the country.

The billionaire’s apparent retreat is the most recent chapter in the dispute against Moraes. The article used the action as a hook to argue that the minister emerged victorious in the process that he defined as “technological scam” articulated against Brazil.

When trying to describe the story in defense of the judge, however, the American magazine makes inaccuracies. THE Power360 List some of them below:

1. Survey of fake news

In the first paragraph, the author states that “Moraes was tasked with investigating the role of online disinformation in attempts to keep former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro in power despite losing the election,” however, it does not present the full context. Alexandre de Moraes was appointed rapporteur of the process popularized as an inquiry into fake news.

This investigation, number 4,781was established on March 14, 2019 with the initial objective of investigating news considered offensive against STF ministers. But it has remained since then, with sections under secrecy and with no set deadline for completion.

Furthermore, in 2022, the minister unofficially requested that the Electoral Court prepare reports to support its decisions in the investigation involving Bolsonaro supporters. Messages obtained by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo in August they revealed that this request was made through the combating disinformation sector of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), which Moraes himself presided over at the time.

2. Removing profiles in X

Still in the 1st paragraph, the excerpt “Moraes ordered X to remove hundreds of accounts that spread misinformation. In response, the platform accused the minister of censorship.” omits an important detail: the owners of the removed accounts did not have the opportunity to defend yourself or even to switch off publications.

As the decisions made public by Twitter Files show, the accounts were suspended without notice. Furthermore, requests for content removal were made privately to the platform, without disclosing what actually happened.

3. Starlink and blocking “scammed”

In the 2nd paragraph, the sentence “The Starlink satellite network, which provides internet services directly from space, continued to offer access to the site” simplifies the situation. Several internet providers took 3 to 4 days to completely block access to X after the minister’s order, not just restricted to Starlink.

According to Anatel, Brazil has more than 20,000 fixed broadband providers and around 30 mobile network providers. Each provider depends on an order from the agency to block the signal.

4. Payment of fines for X

In the 3rd paragraph, the statement “The company ended up agreeing to block the disinformation accounts and pay off its fines” presents another inaccuracy. Accounts were removed only for X users in Brazil. Abroad, many profiles remain active.

Furthermore, the payment of fines did not occur peacefully or voluntarily. Under Moraes’ order, the assets of R$18.35 million from X and Starlink in Brazil were imprisoned and the amount was transferred to the Union’s accounts to cover the fines imposed by the minister.

The article from Foreign Affairs it also fails to mention that the seizure of Starlink’s assets was a controversial judicial decision, considering that its shareholding composition is different from that of X. The company did not have the chance to defend itself and saw its assets withheld without warning.