The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed this Wednesday the death of Maya Villalobo Sinvany, the 19-year-old Spanish-Israeli girl who was doing her military service at the Nahal Oz base, located a few kilometers from the border with Gaza, and who She had been missing since last Saturday, when the Hamas attacks occurred.

The Government, in a statement, has once again reiterated its “strongest condemnation of the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel” and expresses its “deepest regret and all its condolences to the family and relatives for the death of Maya Villalobo Sinvany.”

Until now his whereabouts were unknown and it was even suspected that he could be among the kidnapped people. Hamas militants entered these Jewish military facilities and kidnapped several Israeli soldiers, as could be seen in several videos released after the attack. Dozens of attackers took over the base after sneaking through a border fence. Since then, his whereabouts are unknown.

Maya’s father, Eduardo Villalobo, is a professor of Microbiology at the University of Seville and was the one who, through social networks, addressed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, asking for help: “My daughter is missing, the phones they do not work”. Shortly after, he deleted the message and explained that the Embassy was already in contact with them.

Until now, the family of the young woman from Seville was “dismayed” by the lack of news and claimed to have had no contact with her since 9:30 a.m. last Saturday. “Maya is a very happy young woman, with a huge heart, in love with Spain, who knows how to receive and return the love of all the people who love her,” they defined her.

Another missing citizen



Villalobo was not the only Spanish citizen missing after the Hamas attacks. Foreign Affairs also confirmed on Monday the disappearance of a 46-year-old Gipuzkoan, born in Zarautz, who resided in the Kissufim kibbutz, also located near the border with Gaza.