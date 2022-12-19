The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, reported on Monday the start of the evacuation of the 360 ​​Spanish tourists who remained trapped in Peru after the failed self-coup perpetrated on December 7 by the deposed President Pedro Castillo. Of the total number of compatriots held in the Andean country due to the closure of airports and roadblocks during the protests, 175 have already managed to leave the territory and another 50 are expected to do so throughout this day.

“The rest are scheduled to leave throughout this week,” Albares specified, explaining that both the Spanish Embassy and the Consulate in Lima and the Ministry’s consular emergency unit have been in contact with all of them via email and telephone. Most of the travelers, 279, were in Cuzco, where the famous Machu Picchu is located, when the mobilizations broke out to demand the release of Castillo and the immediate calling of elections. There was also “another group in Arequipa,” he said.

Albares has urged “postponing trips to Peru except in cases of extreme necessity” due to the serious instability suffered by the Andean country, where the protests already add up to 25 deaths and 646 injuries, including 290 police officers. Likewise, he has asked the Spaniards who choose to stay, also the more than 32,000 residents, to “remain attentive to the evolution of the situation, follow the recommendations of the authorities and limit displacement.” And, if they have not already done so, contact the emergency unit of the Ministry and the Consulate.

The Spanish Foreign Minister’s statements coincided with the dismissal of the Prime Minister, Pedro Angulo, by the President, Dina Boluarte, who has barely lasted ten days in office. As the president argued, the dismissal is due to her intention to restructure the cabinet. According to the RPP radio station, the new head of state is looking for an Executive who knows the technical part, but who is “a little more political to be able to face” social discontent “and build bridges for dialogue.”

Boluarte has also ruled out submitting his resignation, as the protesters demand. “If I resign, I would be agreeing with these violent people. I think that people in a democracy have to know how to respect and be respectful of the laws,” he said in an interview with the Peruvian channel Latina Televisión, in which he argued that a hypothetical resignation of his would not solve the “problems” the country is facing. , while questioning whether the exalted would change their minds and bet on “living in peace.”

Meanwhile, the head of state has positioned herself on the side of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces of Peru, which on Monday justified the use of force to quell the protests in Ayacucho (south), and which caused nine deaths and a dozen of wounded, occurred as a consequence of the attacks they have been suffering from “bad Peruvians”.

“We have remained firm in the face of this threat to our national security, we have been gradually recovering normality on our roads, in our airports, in our cities,” stressed the head of the Central Command, General Manuel Gómez de la Torre, explaining the operation to prevent the seizure of the airport in Ayacucho. However, the military authorities have not explained why some of the people who were observing everything outside the facilities received bullet wounds, according to the newspaper ‘La República’.

shooting at protesters



According to the autopsies of the fatalities, most died from gunshot wounds to the thorax and stomach despite the Army’s use of force regulations, authorized to control internal security in the framework of a state of emergency. Decreed last week, it prohibits the indiscriminate use of firearms. For this reason, the EU, although it has expressed its support for Boluarte, has condemned the excessive use of force and violence after the death of 25 citizens in the protests.

According to the Ombudsman’s Office, twenty of the victims have perished during marches and clashes with the National Police and the Armed Forces in Apurímac, La Libertad, Junín, Arequipa and Ayacucho. Among the deceased are four minors. The majority were young people who lived in humble areas of the six southern regions of the country where the mobilizations have been concentrated. To that twenty deaths, another five should be added due to accidents or events related to the blockades.

Parliament, meanwhile, is preparing to vote again this Tuesday on the project to advance the elections from 2026 to 2023, which last week did not achieve the necessary support. The conflict occurs because a sector of Congress, especially the one that supports Castillo, demands a Constituent Assembly that draws up a new Magna Carta to replace the 1993 one, a position that does not achieve consensus. In this regard, Boluarte has encouraged the Chamber to allow the holding of early elections to tackle the political crisis, although he defends the need for a series of “political reforms” to be approved beforehand.