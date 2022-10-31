In order to provide a range of distinguished services to customers, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced the activation of the electronic link for the service of issuing airport permits for representative missions accredited to the UAE in cooperation with Dubai Airports within the framework of the strategic directions of government digital transformation and designing joint services between government agencies that contribute to reducing Time, effort and customer journey optimization.
This initiative comes as an embodiment of the partnership frameworks between federal and local authorities and the interdependence of their systems, which contributes to strengthening the digital transformation initiatives in the country and moving from the stage of digitizing services to the stage of designing the comprehensive customer journey through all stages of demand in all agencies and the integration of their systems in a way that serves customers and provide a unique experience that is rarely found. On the international level, the UAE emerged as one of the first countries in the world in the indicators of digital life in 2022.
The latest technologies have been used in the field of systems integration in both sides and according to the highest standards of information security, and the electronic link systems are designed in a way that facilitates the instant and smooth transmission of the data used while allowing to follow up on the updates of requests at every stage of the transaction.
His Excellency Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of the Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Dubai, praised the efforts made and the constructive cooperation between the joint work teams, which worked as one team to achieve digital integration of the systems operating in both sides and the results of the initiative that contribute to raising the indicators of digital government and smart cities.
For his part, Majid Al Joker, Chief Operations Officer at Dubai Airports, said: “This agreement comes within the framework of the collaborative approach we adopt at Dubai Airports to support all government agencies in the country, as well as our continuous efforts to play a pivotal role in supporting the digital transformation process in the country.
We are pleased to work alongside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation with the aim of providing distinguished services according to the highest international standards and improving a comprehensive experience across all service delivery points at Dubai airports.”
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is keen on integration and cooperation with various government agencies in the country to improve the performance and level of services provided, as it works to improve the customer experience to ensure smoothness, ease of access and speed of procedures.
