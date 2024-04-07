Forehand and Reverse: previews and guests of today, 7 April 2024

This evening, Sunday 7 April 2024, at 9.25 pm on Rete 4 it returns Forehand and backhand, Paolo Del Debbio's program focusing on the latest news and current affairs, politics and much more. In the studio, as always, many guests. But what will we talk about today? Who are the guests? Below is all the information in detail.

Previews and guests

At the beginning of the episode, Paolo Del Debbio interviews the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa about the most recent political news and current events shaking the country. Following, an analysis of the case of Bari, whose political implications are stirring the debate between the majority and the opposition. Finally, the school, in an attempt to understand how to reconcile the needs of teaching with the needs of foreign students, guaranteeing their welcome and integration without taking anything away from their classmates. Among the guests, Giovanni Toti, Simona Malpezzi, Lorenzo Pacini, Maurizio Gasparri and Diana De Marchi.

Where to see today's episode – Sunday 7 April 2024 – of Dritto e rovescio on TV and live streaming? Paolo Del Debbio's program is broadcast on Thursday evenings in prime time on Rete 4 (channel 4 of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform MedisetPlay.it which allows you to follow Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.