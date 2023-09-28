Forehand and Reverse: previews and guests today, 28 September 2023

This evening, Thursday 28 September 2023, at 9.25 pm on Rete 4 Forehand and backhand, Paolo Del Debbio’s program focuses on the latest news and current affairs, politics and much more. In the studio, as always, many guests. But what will we talk about today? Who are the guests? Below is all the information in detail.

Previews and guests

Ample space will be dedicated to the topic of immigration, with a particular focus on the relations between Italy and the European Union and on Germany’s announcement of funding for NGO ships. During the evening, there will also be an analysis of the latest measures on which the Government is working regarding the management of unaccompanied minors and expulsions. Among the many guests who will accompany Paolo Del Debbio: Carlo Fidanza, Pierfrancesco Majorino, Luca Toccalini, Giuliano Granato, Leonardo Donno, Isabella Tovaglieri and Diana De Marchi.

Where to see today’s episode – Thursday 28 September 2023 – of Dritto e rovescio on TV and live streaming? Paolo Del Debbio’s program is broadcast on Thursday evenings in prime time on Rete 4 (channel 4 of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform MedisetPlay.it which allows you to follow Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.